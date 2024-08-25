Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Netizens Bash Shakib Al Hasan As He Furiously Throws Ball At Mohammed Rizwan In Display Of Aggression

Rawalpindi: Shakib Al Hasan is one of the cricketers around the world who is known for his controversial actions on the field. He lost his calm once again in the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Mohammed Rizwan was at the receiving end of his violent action this time around.

Bangladesh were in need of some quick wickets during Pakistan’s second innings and Shakib was bowling the 33rd over of the innings. Rizwan was on the strike and the left-arm spinner started loading run-up. However, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter was seen directing something in the field and it stopped the play for a few seconds. Shakib got angry at Rizwan for his time-wasting antics and hurled the ball at him.

The ball went over the head of the batter and the umpire schooled Shakib for his actions. The video went viral soon and the netizens bashed him for his behavior.

Shakib has showcased an explosive nature on the field on multiple occasions in the past. In a match in the Dhaka Premier League 2021, Shakib expressed his anger by kicking the stumps after umpire's decision went against him. Also, a murder case is filed on Shakib in Dhaka amidst the political crisis the country.

Bangladesh inked history in the fixture as they recorded their first-ever Test win against Pakistan. The visitors won the match by ten wickets as they chased down a target of 30 runs with ease. The spinner played a key role in Bangladesh’s victory while Mushfiqur Rahim played a knock of 191 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Liiton Das chipped in with the fifties.

Naseem Shah who picked three wickets in the second innings criticized the pitch curator after the fixture for not giving the hosts a wicket to exploit the home advantage.