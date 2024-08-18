ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Second Test Moved to Rawalpindi From Karachi

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday decided to move the second Test against Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to the ongoing renovation work at the National Stadium.

The decision has been made in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The first Test is already slated to play in Rawalpindi from August 21. The PCB announced last week that the second Test (August 30-September 3) would be played without spectators in Karachi owing to the construction work to spruce up the stadium ahead of next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

But a reliable source within the board said the company carrying out the construction had earlier this week advised the PCB to move the match from Karachi because of the deployment of heavy equipment and the sound emanating from them could disturb the players.

The company also pointed out that it has to adhere to a tight schedule to get the stadium ready in time for the ICC showpiece, scheduled for a February 19, 2025 start.

We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the venue. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise would disturb the cricketers.