We Have Had Enough... : Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Criticises Test Matches Pitches At Home

Hyderabad: Pacer Naseem Shah expressed his disappointment with the pitches being prepared in Pakistan's Test match at home as the bowler didn't get any support from the surface.

The first Test between the hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh looked like a belter as there was no help available for the bowlers which was surely evident from the scores made by both sides in the first innings. The Shan Masood-led side amassed 448/6 while Bangladesh racked up 565 runs in their first innings of the first Test of the two-match series.

The Pakistan fast bowler didn't mince his words as he spoke about the tracks in Rawalpindi, insisting that the surfaces need to be result-oriented. “You have to say it honestly. I believe we have had enough series where we had such pitches,” Naseem said in the post-match press conference.

"They did their best to prepare a pitch that was helpful, but I think because of the heat, or excessive sunshine, the surface wasn't quite helpful. We have to think about how we can get the home advantage because you have to get a match result at any cost," he added. “We didn't get the help we expected from the pitch. But everyone tried their best.”

Naseem asserted that try creating pitches that may help spinners if green pitches are difficult to maintain to take the home advantage.

“It's not my expertise but we have to use home advantage. If we can't make green pitches that can help fast bowlers, give us pitches which help spinners. Test cricket has progressed a lot now. The fans are also attending matches in this heat. You feel the need to entertain them. You shouldn't feel you are facing challenges while playing the game yourself,” said Naseem further.