PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI: ‘Dr Babar Is On The Case’; Cricket Australia Takes A Dig At Star Pakistan Batter

Cricket Australia took a punt on Babar Azam during the third ODI against Australia as he was seen helping Shaheen Afridi after a thumb injury.

Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, right, clutches his hand as teammate Babar Azam checks on him (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Perth (Australia): Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is often at the receiving end of criticism and trolling due to his concerning strike rate in white-ball cricket. The former Pakistan skipper was mocked yet again for his antics on the field in the third ODI against Australia in the bilateral series. Cricket Australia came up with a social media post taking a sly dig at the right-handed batter.

Dr Babar is on the case

Cricket Australia uploaded a video on their ‘X’ handle from Shaheen Afridi’s over. Shaheen was bowling to Sean Abbott and he played a push inside the 30-yard circle. The fielder then threw the ball towards the Pakistan pacer but he injured his thumb while receiving the throw. Shaheen was then seen kneeling down in pain while Babar attended to him and provided some assistance.

Cricket Australia uploaded a video of the same with the caption ‘Dr Babar is on the case’.

Australia all out on 140

Pakistan chose to bowl first after winning the toss and the Australian batters struggled right from the start against the disciplined attack of the opposition bowlers. Sean Abbott was the highest run-scorer for the team with a knock of 30 runs, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picked three wickets each while Haris Rauf picked a couple of wickets.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and the winner of the fixture will bag the series as well. Pakistan beat Australia in Australia in 2002 when they beat the opposition by 2-1 in a three-match series.

