Pakistan Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Pak Wins Series On Australian Soil After 22 Years

Perth (Australia): Pakistan scripted history with a win in the third ODI of the bilateral series against Australia at the Perth stadium. Thanks to a clinical effort from the bowling unit, Pakistan secured a series win on Australian soil for the first time since 2002. The team bundled out the opposition on 140 and chased down the target in 26.5 overs with openers providing a solid start for the Men in Green. Also, Pakistan won a series in any format against Australia only on the second occasion.

In the playing conditions which offered assistance for seamers, Pakistan opted to bowl and their pacers breathed fire right from the start. The team lost wickets at regular intervals with Sean Abbott playing a knock of 30 runs. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picked three wickets each while Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain chipped in with two and one wickets each.

In response, Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique played knocks of 42 and 37 runs respectively. The team lost two quick wickets at 84 but the pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the innings after that and ensured an eight-wicket win for the Pakistani side.

After losing the first match of the series, Pakistan bounced back with two back-to-back wins in the rest of the games. Saim Ayub was the highest run-scorer in the series by amassing 125 runs in three matches. Haris Rauf was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 10 dismissals in three matches.