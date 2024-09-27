Umpire Aleem Dar To Retire At The End Of The Pakistan's 2024-25 Domestic Season

Karachi (Pakistan): Aleem Dar, the Pakistan umpire who has officiated in 448 international matches so far during his over 20-year career, on Friday decided to bid adieu to the profession at the end of the 2024-25 domestic season.

Respected for his umpiring judgement and a clean career sheet, Dar has been a distinguished member of the ICC's Elite and International Panels from 2003. It reflected in the 56-year-old Dar winning the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year (2009-2011) thrice in his career.

Umpiring has been my life for nearly 25 years and I have cherished the privilege of officiating some of the most iconic matches involving the greatest players of this generation, Dar said in a statement. Throughout my career, I've strived to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, and it has been an honour to work alongside some of the finest match officials in the world, he added.

Dar said he will now focus on charity work. However, all great journeys must eventually come to an end, and the time has come for me to focus fully on my social and charity work. My hospital project and other initiatives are very close to my heart and require my full devotion and attention. Dar said.

Dar also officiated 38 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) between 2008 and 2014 along with his compatriot Asad Rauf, who umpired 51 matches in the league.

Dar's umpiring colleagues Rauf, Nadeem Ghouri and Akram Raza, who though was not an international umpire, had to leave the profession after facing disciplinary action from authorities, but he remained an immaculate figure.

Dar made his First-Class umpiring debut during the 1998-99 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and from 2003 to 2023, he served on the ICC International and Elite Panel of umpires, where he earned a reputation for his player management skills, understanding of the playing conditions, calm demeanor and outstanding decision-making.

He is currently part of the PCB's Elite Panel and remains one of four Pakistani umpires on the ICC's International Panel, making him eligible to officiate in ODIs and T20Is. Dar has so far officiated in a record-breaking 145 Tests, 231 ODIs, 72 T20Is, 5 T20 World Cups, 181 First-Class matches, and 282 List-A matches.

Dar said he had decided to retire from active umpiring as he wanted to focus on his foundation work but would be available to mentor and guide the new generation of Pakistan umpires.