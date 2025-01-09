ETV Bharat / sports

Visa Row: No India-Pakistan Match In The First Of Its Kind Tournament

Pakistan are set to miss the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup as the Pakistani team didn’t get their visas approved on time.

India vs Pakistan
File Photo: Kho Kho World Cup Launching Ceremony (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 60 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Pakistan are set to miss the first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as they were unable to travel due to visa issues. The opening fixture of the tournament was supposed to be a mouthwatering contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. However, the latter are likely to miss the competition as their visa approval is delayed according to a report by The Indian Express.

A press release from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) further hinted on the absence of Pakistan. The release stated that the Indian men’s team will take on Nepal on January 13 in the tournament opener instead of the Indian women's team taking on Pakistan as planned earlier.

According to the release, the number of participating teams was reduced to 39 from the earlier announced number of 40.

“When we made the schedule, we had hoped for it to go as planned. But this is not really in our control, the Ministry of External Affairs have not approved their application so it seems like they are unlikely to play,” Geeta Sudan, COO of the Kho Kho World Cup, told Indian Express.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on January 13, 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Pakistan’s absence from the first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup is another blow to the strained sporting ties between the neighbouring countries. Recently, there was a dispute between the two nations over the hosting of the Champions Trophy as the Indian cricket team refused to travel to play in the tournament.

Hyderabad: Pakistan are set to miss the first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as they were unable to travel due to visa issues. The opening fixture of the tournament was supposed to be a mouthwatering contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. However, the latter are likely to miss the competition as their visa approval is delayed according to a report by The Indian Express.

A press release from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) further hinted on the absence of Pakistan. The release stated that the Indian men’s team will take on Nepal on January 13 in the tournament opener instead of the Indian women's team taking on Pakistan as planned earlier.

According to the release, the number of participating teams was reduced to 39 from the earlier announced number of 40.

“When we made the schedule, we had hoped for it to go as planned. But this is not really in our control, the Ministry of External Affairs have not approved their application so it seems like they are unlikely to play,” Geeta Sudan, COO of the Kho Kho World Cup, told Indian Express.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on January 13, 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Pakistan’s absence from the first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup is another blow to the strained sporting ties between the neighbouring countries. Recently, there was a dispute between the two nations over the hosting of the Champions Trophy as the Indian cricket team refused to travel to play in the tournament.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHO KHOINDIA VS PAKISTANKHO KHO WORLD CUPKHO KHO WORLD CUP 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.