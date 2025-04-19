ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Team Won't Travel To India For ICC ODI World Cup

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Pakistan women's team won't be travelling to India for the ODI World Cup later this year and will play their matches at a neutral venue, following the hybrid model accepted earlier this year.

When Pakistan hosted the ICC Champions Trophy recently, the BCCI had refused to send the Indian team across the border due to diplomatic tension between the two nations and their matches were held in Dubai.

A hybrid model was agreed upon that allowed both India and Pakistan to play their matches at neutral venues if one of the two countries was to host an ICC event. "Just like India didn't play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and were allowed to play at a neutral venue, whatever venue is decided, we will play. When there is an agreement, it has to be adhered to," he said.

The PCB chief said India and ICC, being the hosts of the tournament, would decide on the neutral venue. India will host the tournament from September 29 to October 26, with Australia being the defending champions.