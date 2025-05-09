ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Super League Shifted To UAE Amidst Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The remainder of the Pakistan Super League has been moved to the UAE in middle of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 11:35 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament which was scheduled to be concluded in Pakistan will now host its remaining eight matches in the UAE.

A PSL fixture which was scheduled for May 8 in Rawalpindi but it was later rescheduled after a drone hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The PCB has said that the revised dates and venues for the remaining fixtures of the tournament will be confirmed in due course.

The decision was taken amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir occurred on April 22 which killed 26 people including 25 Indians. In response, India launched ‘operation Sindoor’ targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

“The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart. However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in an official release.

Yesterday, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, was called off as a precautionary measure after some activity in Jammu.

“Yes, the match has been called off as a precautionary step, because there are some incidents which happened in Jammu, I believe. That's what we got to know, so we thought it’s wise to call off the game,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told IANS.

