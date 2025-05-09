ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Super League In Trouble Again, UAE Set To Decline PCB Request To Host Remaining Matches

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board's plan to conduct remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in UAE amid India and Pakistan border tensions seems to be in danger as the Emirates Cricket Board is "unlikely to approve" its request.

The PCB said early this morning that the last eight PSL fixtures, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, will now be staged in the UAE and schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course, a statement said.

According to the PTI report, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is set to reject the request from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has already announced that the PSL would be held in the UAE.

The source has cited "security concerns potentially emanating from the rising tension between India and Pakistan." It is learnt that the recent developments have made the Emirates Cricket Board "vary of being perceived as an ally of PCB", which it believes the act of hosting the PSL may suggest.