PSL 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Equals Kohli And Gayle In Record Books With Blistering Hundred

Rawalpindi: Sahibzada Farhan etched his name in the record books during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture between Islambabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. He joins the elites of the game, like Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle, with a sensational ton.

Farhan continued his brilliant run of form from the recently concluded National T20 Cup, where he scored three hundreds. The 29-year-old smashed his fourth T20I century of the year, scoring 106 runs from just 52 balls and helped United post a massive total of 243, which is the joint sixth-highest total in the PSL’s history.

Sahibzada Farhan inks his name in record books

Farhan scripted his name in the record books and became only the fifth player in the history to rack up four T20 centuries in a year. The 29-year-old, who has played nine T20Is so far, shared the record with the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill.

Also, he became the first Pakistan batter to do so, bettering Babar’s record of hitting three centuries in a year. Babar made three centuries each in 2019 and 2023. Notably, Gayle has hit three centuries in a year thrice in his career.

Last month, Farhan shattered Gayle’s record of the highest individual score in a T20 knockout match. The right-handed batter played a knock of 148 runs from 72 deliveries while playing for Peshawar Region against Abbottabad Region in the semi-final. The West Indian batter previously owned the record with an innings of 146 for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in the 2017 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final in Mirpur.