After IPL, PSL Gets Postponed Indefinitely Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict

Hyderabad: The 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League was postponed on Saturday amidst the escalating tension between India and Pakistan in the border areas. The eight matches of the tournament were yet to be played and the future around scheduling of those matches remains uncertain.

Earlier, the matches originally scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore were moved amidst growing security concerns. According to some media reports, the tournament was scheduled to be moved to the UAE. However the host country denied the permission to schedule the tournament due to security reasons.

In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), they revealed that the decision was taken considering the tense situation at the Line of Control (LOC).

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL PSL X. The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation on the LOC, increased incursion of 78 drones, and the firing of surface to surface missiles from India,” the release stated.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.”

The growing conflict between India and Pakistan at the border has escalated in recent days and that has impacted the sports calendar in both the countries. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended for one week on May 9 while the Neeraj Chopra Classic which was to held at the May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru was also postponed until further notice.