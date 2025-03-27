ETV Bharat / sports

Runner-Up Pakistan Not Invited For Sultan Azlan Cup 2025; India Expected To Feature After Six-Year Gap

Pakistan Hockey Players (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Malaysian Hockey Federation has not invited last year's runners-up Pakistan for the highly awaited Azlan Shah Cup scheduled to be played in November this year. The Malaysian Hockey Federation stated that an "outstanding debt" behind this move.

"A former official of the PHF made some bad decisions during the last Azlan Shah Cup, which left the PHF in debt to the MHF,” a source in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) told PTI.

“Pakistan and Malaysia have very strong hockey ties built over the years, and this issue should be sorted out,” he added.

However, PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid has declined the reports as rumours and claimed he current administration was ready to cough up the amount if they were indeed true, to send the team to host country. "We have not received any communication from the Malaysian Federation regarding this. Pakistan have friendly relations with the Malaysian Federation, and we hope the matter can be resolved soon," Mujahid told reporters.

Japan, who clinched the Azlan Cup last year, beating Pakistan in the final, won't be participating in the tournament due to prior commitments, but the back-to-back Olympic bronze medallists India are expected to feature in the tournament after a prolonged gap of six years.

The Azlan Shah Cup is named after a former king of Malaysia, with its inaugural edition being played in 1983. The first edition of the tournament saw Australia lifting the trophy, beating Pakistan in the summit clash, while India finished third.

