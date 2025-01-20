PAK vs WI 1st Test: Pakistan Script 127-Run Victory In Shortest Test Match To Produce Result In Pakistan

Multan: With domination from spinners in the first Test against West Indies, Pakistan inked a 127-run win against West Indies in the opening clash of the two-match series. Multiple records were broken in the fixture including the contest becoming the shortest Test match to produce results in Pakistan.

Shortest Test match in Pakistan with a conclusion

The red-ball fixture between Pakistan and West Indies became the red-ball fixture in Pakistan with the least deliveries to produce a result. A total of 1064 deliveries were bowled across four innings. Previously, the record belonged to the Test between Pakistan and West Indies in 1990 in Faislabad. The match lasted for 1080 balls.

Also, West Indies faced their fewest deliveries in a Test match where they lost all 20 wickets. The previous fewest was of 450 deliveries against England in the 2000 Leeds Test.

Jomel Warrican inked his name in the record books as well clocking third-best bowling figures by a visiting spinner in Men’s Tests in Pakistan. Ravi Ratnayeke and Kapil Dev are the only other visiting bowlers who have better bowling figures than Warrican. Both the bowlers claimed eight-wicket hauls in the fixture.

Pakistan take 1-0 lead

In a low-scoring affair, Pakistan posted 230 on the scoreboard in the first innings as Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan scored fifties. Pakistan spinners then dished out a clinical display to bundle out West Indies on 137. The Men in Green then responded with 157 in the second innings and then bundled out the Caribbean side on 123. Sajid Khan was the star of the show for the Pakistan side as the off-spinner claimed nine wickets across both the innings.