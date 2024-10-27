ETV Bharat / sports

PCB Announces ODI And T20I Squad For Australia And Zimbabwe Tour Without Captain; Babar, Afridi Return

Lahore (Pakistan): The Pakistan cricket board selectors have announced 15-member squads for the Australia and Zimbabwe white-ball series tours, where the national side will play three ODIs and three T20Is each. The Australia tour will commence from November 4-18, while the matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will be played from November 24 to December 5.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will reveal Pakistan’s white-ball captain in a media conference in Lahore on Sunday at 3.30pm.

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who were given a rest from the last two Tests against England, return for the Australia matches but will be rested for the Zimbabwe tour. Similarly, Mohammad Rizwan will be available for the Australia matches and Zimbabwe ODIs, but will be rested from the T20Is.

Uncapped players in the ODI squad include Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Saim Ayub. Jahandad Khan and Salman Ali Agha have been included in the T20I squad for the first time.

Kamran Ghulam, Omair Bin Yousuf and Sufyan Moqim make their national side debut, having previously played limited-overs internationals. Kamran served as a concussion substitute for Haris Sohail against New Zealand in an ODI in January 2023, while Omair and Sufyan debuted in the T20I format against Hong Kong during the Asian Games men’s cricket competition.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, player of the Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad last month with 17 wickets, also returns to the ODI side, having last represented Pakistan in an ODI against New Zealand in January 2023.

Apart from Babar, Naseem, Rizwan, Salman, and Shaheen, four other players have been selected in both the ODI and T20I squads. They are Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah and Muhammad Irfan Khan.

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Faisal Akram, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, and Saim Ayub are selected solely for the ODIs and will be replaced by Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, and Usman Khan for the T20Is.

Seven ODI squad members – Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi – will depart for Melbourne on Monday, 28 October, with the remaining ODI players leaving on Tuesday, 29 October. Pakistan’s white-ball coach, Gary Kirsten, will join the squad in Melbourne on 28 October.

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I SQUAD: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Domestic performers dominate Pakistan squads for Zimbabwe ODIs and T20Is

Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Tayyab Tahir are the other players apart from Salman Ali Agha who have been selected for both the formats.