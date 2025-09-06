Pakistan Not To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Women’s World Cup In India

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: Pakistan are set to skip the opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup in Guwahati on September 30, according to a report published by Pakistani media outlet Geo Super. The opening ceremony of the marquee tournament will feature Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal performing before the opening match of the tournament between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka.

The report further mentioned that neither the Pakistan captain, Fatima Sana, nor any representative will attend the opening ceremony of the ICC event. The decision comes in the aftermath of the escalated political tensions between India and Pakistan. Both nations have agreed not to cross the border to play in the neighbouring country in the ICC events.

Political tensions between the two countries have affected the matches between the two countries, with India not visiting the neighbouring country since 2008.