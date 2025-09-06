Pakistan Not To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Women’s World Cup In India

The Pakistan cricket team will not attend the opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to start on September 30 in India.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan are set to skip the opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup in Guwahati on September 30, according to a report published by Pakistani media outlet Geo Super. The opening ceremony of the marquee tournament will feature Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal performing before the opening match of the tournament between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka.
The report further mentioned that neither the Pakistan captain, Fatima Sana, nor any representative will attend the opening ceremony of the ICC event. The decision comes in the aftermath of the escalated political tensions between India and Pakistan. Both nations have agreed not to cross the border to play in the neighbouring country in the ICC events.
Political tensions between the two countries have affected the matches between the two countries, with India not visiting the neighbouring country since 2008.
Earlier this year, the Indian team refused to take part in the Champions Trophy, which was hosted in Pakistan, and so India’s matches were played in the UAE. Pakistan will play all their fixtures of the Women’s World Cup in Colombo.
The semi-final of the tournament on October 29 and the final on November 2 will also be played at the venue in case Pakistan makes it to that stage. Pakistan will play their match against India on October 5.
Pakistan squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah