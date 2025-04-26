Pakistan Not Invited For Azlan Shah Sultan Cup Over Non-Payment Of Around 9 Lakh Rupees

The troubles for the Pakistan hockey team seem to have no end as they wouldn’t be able to participate in the Azlan Shah Cup due to the non-payment of around 8.83 lakh rupees. The Malaysian hockey federation has withheld Pakistan’s invitation to the prestigious tournament over pending dues of USD 10,349. The tournament will be held in Ipoh from November 22 to 29.

The payment is to be paid to the Johar Hockey Association for accommodation, travel, and additional expenses. They incurred the expenses for accommodation, travel and additional costs for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials and families during their visit to Malaysia in October 2023 for the Johar Hockey Cup.

"While the team’s stay and expenses were to be borne by the organisers, the PHF officials — including the former President — were told clearly they would have to clear all expenses themselves. These officials also stayed at the same luxury hotel where the teams were staying," a source said to PTI.

The Johar association has lodged a formal complaint with the Malaysian Hockey Federation for the same, and the matter might go to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) if the dues remain pending.

"The current PHF President and his team are in a fix because the federation is already cash-strapped and they were not aware of these expenses by former PHF officials," the source said.

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup is also uncertain after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. India have revoked visas of the Pakistani nationals, and that might put their hockey team's participation in jeopardy.