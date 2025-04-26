ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Not Invited For Azlan Shah Sultan Cup Over Non-Payment Of Around 9 Lakh Rupees

The Pakistan hockey team hasn’t received any invitation for the Azlan Shah Cup over the non-payment of around 9 lakh rupees

Azlan Shah Cup for Pakistan Hockey
File Photo: Pakistan Hockey Team (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST

Updated : April 26, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

The troubles for the Pakistan hockey team seem to have no end as they wouldn’t be able to participate in the Azlan Shah Cup due to the non-payment of around 8.83 lakh rupees. The Malaysian hockey federation has withheld Pakistan’s invitation to the prestigious tournament over pending dues of USD 10,349. The tournament will be held in Ipoh from November 22 to 29.

The payment is to be paid to the Johar Hockey Association for accommodation, travel, and additional expenses. They incurred the expenses for accommodation, travel and additional costs for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials and families during their visit to Malaysia in October 2023 for the Johar Hockey Cup.

"While the team’s stay and expenses were to be borne by the organisers, the PHF officials — including the former President — were told clearly they would have to clear all expenses themselves. These officials also stayed at the same luxury hotel where the teams were staying," a source said to PTI.

The Johar association has lodged a formal complaint with the Malaysian Hockey Federation for the same, and the matter might go to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) if the dues remain pending.

"The current PHF President and his team are in a fix because the federation is already cash-strapped and they were not aware of these expenses by former PHF officials," the source said.

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup is also uncertain after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. India have revoked visas of the Pakistani nationals, and that might put their hockey team's participation in jeopardy.

The troubles for the Pakistan hockey team seem to have no end as they wouldn’t be able to participate in the Azlan Shah Cup due to the non-payment of around 8.83 lakh rupees. The Malaysian hockey federation has withheld Pakistan’s invitation to the prestigious tournament over pending dues of USD 10,349. The tournament will be held in Ipoh from November 22 to 29.

The payment is to be paid to the Johar Hockey Association for accommodation, travel, and additional expenses. They incurred the expenses for accommodation, travel and additional costs for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials and families during their visit to Malaysia in October 2023 for the Johar Hockey Cup.

"While the team’s stay and expenses were to be borne by the organisers, the PHF officials — including the former President — were told clearly they would have to clear all expenses themselves. These officials also stayed at the same luxury hotel where the teams were staying," a source said to PTI.

The Johar association has lodged a formal complaint with the Malaysian Hockey Federation for the same, and the matter might go to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) if the dues remain pending.

"The current PHF President and his team are in a fix because the federation is already cash-strapped and they were not aware of these expenses by former PHF officials," the source said.

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup is also uncertain after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. India have revoked visas of the Pakistani nationals, and that might put their hockey team's participation in jeopardy.

Last Updated : April 26, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MALAYSIA HOCKEY FEDERATIONPAKISTAN NOT INVITED AZLAN SHAH CUPAZLAN SHAH CUPPAKISTAN HOCKEY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.