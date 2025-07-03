ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Hockey Team Won't Be Stopped From Competing In India Next Month: Ministry Source

New Delhi: Pakistan's hockey teams will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup and the junior World Cup in India as any move to block the arch-foes would be a violation of the Olympic Charter, a sports ministry source said on Thursday.

While the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7, the junior World Cup will be organised in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. If we try to stop Pakistan it would be seen as a violation of the Olympic Charter. But bilateral is different and there will be no relaxation on that front," the source said.

The Charter is akin to the constitution of the Olympic movement and stresses on sport as a tool for promoting international peace and cooperation. As a result, any attempt to block a rival country from a multi-national event adversely impacts the host nation's prospects of getting future hosting rights.

When asked whether this means India will be allowed to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup of cricket in September, the source said, "The BCCI is yet to reach out to the ministry on this. We will address this query when they approach us."