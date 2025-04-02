Despite India’s Champions Trophy Snub, Pakistan To Visit India For Men’s Hockey Asia Cup

Rajgir: Despite India and Pakistan’s cricket teams deciding not to play in each other’s countries, following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan men’s hockey team is all set to visit India. The team will travel to India to participate in the Asia Cup, which is to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7 at the newly built sports complex. Pakistan last paid a visit to India to feature in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in 2023 and finished fifth in the six-team event.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stated to the Times of India that he is looking forward to a mouthwatering clash between India and Pakistan.

“Any match between India and Pakistan anywhere in the world is always exciting and good to watch. In 2023, when the ACT was held in Chennai, the two teams played a good game. I expect it to be similar when the two teams face off in Rajgir, for which the fans would come in numbers.”

Although Pakistan's cricket team doesn’t visit India, Pakistan's men’s hockey team has been regularly visiting the country - the 2018 World Cup, 2014 Champions Trophy, Junior Hockey World Cup 2021. Also, the Indian Davis Cup team toured Pakistan last year. The Pakistan football team also visited India in 2023 to participate in the SAFF Championship. In the same year, the Indian bridge team travelled to Pakistan to feature in the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle-East Championships (BFAME) in Lahore winning four gold medals.