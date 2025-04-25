Pakistan’s Participation In Asia Cup Under Doubt Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: The men’s Hockey Asia Cup, a 2026 FIH World Cup qualifier, is in doubt after the terror attack in Pahalgam. Earlier this year, Hockey India had confirmed that Pakistan would travel across the border for the tournament, where South Korea, Malaysia, China and Japan will also participate.

However, after the terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured quite a few, the Indian government ordered the Pakistani nationals to leave the country and also revoked their visas, according to the media reports. The move from the Indian government now puts Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, which is to be held from August 29 to September 7, under question.

The Asia Cup holds high significance as a spot for World Cup will be at the stake. The winner of the tournament will earn a direct berth into the World Cup 2026 that will be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium. India and Pakistan will be aiming their fourth continental title with South Korea winning the title record five times.

Pakistan’s Under-23 team is also scheduled to compete in the FIH Junior World Cup, which will be hosted by Chennai and Madurai by the end of the year. In the last decade, Pakistan have travelled to India thrice - the 2014 Champions Trophy, 2018 World Cup and 2021 Junior World Cup.

Pakistan’s football team travelled to India in 2023 for the South Asia Championship. Also, the Indian tennis contingent toured Islamabad last year for the Davis Cup. Although, Indian cricket team hasn’t travelled to Pakistan for a long time, the same is not the case in other sports. However, the recent occurrences can make a difference in he scenario and the Asia Cup might be played without Pakistan’s participation.