ETV Bharat / sports

World Test Championship: Pakistan Hit Rock Bottom In WTC Standings After Loss Against England

Hyderabad: The recent run of form has been a cause of concern for the Pakistan cricket team. The team has lost in the first Test and are trailing by 0-1 in the three-match series. Pakistan posted a huge total of more than 500 runs but still, they suffered a defeat by an innings. The humiliating defeat against England has eliminated Pakistan from the race to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. England’s win percentage rose with the victory, but the result brought a big blow for Pakistan as they have slipped to the last place in the WTC standings.

Changes in WTC Standings

The standings of the WTC have changed after England’s mammoth win over Pakistan but it has no effect on the Indian team. India are still at the top position. However, Pakistan have been pushed one place down to the last place in the standings.

Pakistan at ninth place in the WTC standings