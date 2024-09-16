Fan Waves Virat Kohli's Jersey During Pakistan's Domestic Champions One-day Cup Match

Faisalabad (Pakistan): Amid all the discussion about will India travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, a Pakistani spectator was seen waving India batting stalwart Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team jersey during the ongoing Pakistan's domestic competition Champions One-Day Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Sunday.

A picture of the fan showing the jersey went viral on social media as it had Kohli's name and jersey number (18) written on its back.

Meanwhile, several Pakistan cricketers have also asserted that Virat Kohli's popularity is unmatchable in Pakistan and emphasised that he will receive huge love if he comes to Pakistan.

"The day Virat plays in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi or in Multan, only then you guys will understand his craze in Pakistan," former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali told The Indian Express. “The fans in Pakistan will put Virat Kohli’s name and not Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi’s name on the back of their green jersey with 18 numbers."

"Like in India, you guys loved our bowlers – Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar became household names. Here in Pakistan, we adored Gavaskar Sahab, Tendulkar, then Dhoni and now Kohli – they are all icons," said former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif told Indian Express.

The 35-year-old batter has a major fan following in Pakistan despite his scoring a plethora of runs in white ball format against the Men in Green. Notably, Virat Kohli has yet to play a Test against Pakistan. The only time he played in the neighbouring country was in 2006 with India’s U19 side.

The right-hander averages 52.15 in 16 ODI innings against the arch-rivals with 678 runs alongside a best of 183. As far as T20Is go, Kohli averages 70.29 against them with 492 runs in 11 innings. His best of 82 also came against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Fans in Pakistan might enjoy watching Virat Kohli play earlier next year in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy. However, there have been firm indications that the BCCI is likely to request that the ICC conduct the tournament in a hybrid model similar to the Asia Cup 2023, but the international governing body recently said they had received no such request.

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has also mentioned that the government will decide on whether the Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan or not.

The marquee India-Pakistan clash is scheduled to be played in Lahore. India reached the finals of the 2017 edition which was eventually won by Pakistan, Notably, Men in Blue haven't played in Pakistan since the year 2008.