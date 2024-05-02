Pakistan Drop Usama Mir For Ireland And England T20s, Bring Back Haris Rauf

author img

By PTI

Published : May 2, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

Pakitsan announced their squad for series against England and Ireland.
File Photo: Pakistan Selection Committee (AP) ()

Pakistan have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England and they have dropped leg-spinner Usama Mir while Haris Rauf has earned recall to the national squad.

Lahore: Pakistani selectors on Thursday dropped leg-spinner Usama Mir for the T20 series in Ireland and England while recalling fast bowler Haris Rauf. Selectors Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, and Wahab Riaz told a media conference that Pakistan's World Cup squad would be picked based on the performances of the matches against Ireland and England.

The three-match series in Ireland begins May 10 before Pakistan moves to England for four games from May 22. They are a few fitness issues with Muhammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Azam Khan and Irfan Khan Niazi but there has been a significant improvement in their fitness and we are confident they will play in the coming matches, Wahab said.

Wahab also justified recalling pacer Hasan Ali for the coming tour and said that he was already under consideration and basically he is a back up for Haris. If Haris is fit and performs well in coming matches he is our first choice. He has started bowling but if he doesn't come through we have Hasan Ali. Haris got unfit during the initial stages of the Pakistan Super League and has not played since February.

Razzaq said that leg-spinner Usama has been dropped since Pakistan already has Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed in the squad. Yousuf insisted that the recent 2-2 result in the T20 series against a depleted New Zealand outfit was not a bad one. It is true that New Zealand were missing some main players but it is also for the first time that we also fully implemented the rotation policy by trying out new players in the series, he said.

Yousuf also said that they were pushing the players to be more innovative in playing their shots and admitted that some players came up short on that front. Look unless we are not ready to accept failure and move our batters will never be ready to adopt innovative stroke play, he said. Wahab also said that they had spoken with the new head coach Gary Kirsten and they all agreed that first and foremost they had to remove the insecurity and fear of failure from the minds of the players.

Our aim is to give them an environment where they can give their beat and play fearlessly. Wahab also said that selecting the playing eleven would remain the domain of the captain and the selectors would not interfere in that area. The selectors also defended Babar Azam's ability as a captain.

No one is a born captain but from what we saw in the NZ series there was an improvement in his leadership and we are hopeful he will become better and he has captaincy experience. We want to remain on the same page with him, Razzaq said.

Squads: Babar Azam (Captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi and Agha Ali Salman.

Read More

  1. Champions Trophy: PCB suggests ICC To Schedule India's Qualifying Round Matches In One City
  2. Pakistan Appoint Former India Coach Kirsten As Their head Coach For ODIs And T20Is
  3. PCB To Explore Options If Team India Doesn’t Play Champion Trophy In Pakistan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.