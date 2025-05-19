Pakistan Cricketers Face Consequences Of India-Pakistan Tensions; Photos Removed From Jaipur Stadium

Rajasthan: The escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor his affected the sports fraternity as well. Photos of the Pakistani cricketers were removed from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium by the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

The ad hoc committee of the RCA removed the photo of Danish Kaneria from the stadium. Also, the staff in the academy has been told to remove photos of all the Pakistani cricketers present in the old office of the state cricket association. The decision is taken based on the directions by a member of the ad hoc committee, Dhananjay Singh Khimsar. After his orders, the photos were removed from the gallery of the stadium.

The gallery off the RCA office in the stadium includes photographs of the many national and international cricketers. Khimsar said that the decision was taken considering the escalating political tensions between India and Pakistan. Also, the Indian government has made the decision to break all sporting ties with the neighbouring country.

He also said that the members of the ad hoc committee visited RCA after a long time. Thus, instructions were given to remove the photos of the Pakistani cricketers.

Kaneria played 11 Tests and two ODIs during his international career, taking 44 wickets in total. The 44-year-old has been quite vocal against Pakistan in recent times in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror attack. However, the tensions between the two countries have affected the cricketers.

The government of India suspended social media accounts and channels of various Pakistani cricketers and sports personalities.