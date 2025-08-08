Pakistan Cricket Board Suspends Haider Ali After Pakistan Cricketer Faces Rape Allegations

Hyderabad: Pakistan cricket has a new issue to address as a 24-year-old player, Haider Ali, has been arrested by the Greater Manchester Police of the UK in a criminal case. However, later, his passport was confiscated and the Pakistan batter was released on bail. The reason for the action is unknown, but some media reports claimed that he is accused of rape.

It has been reported that the incident occurred when Pakistan ‘A’ team, named Shaheens, went to tour England. They played two three-day matches against England’s A team from 17 July to 6 August, and both of them ended in a draw. Shaheens won the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

PCB suspends Haider Ali

After receiving the information about the development, PCB immediately handed a provisional suspension to the Pakistan cricketer until the investigation is completed.

A statement from PCB confirmed the development

"The PCB has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali. The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour of England," the board said.

"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course. Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation."

Rape allegations on Haider Ali

INAS quoted a report by Telecom Asia Sports which revealed that the Greater Manchester Police has arrested Haider Ali on charges of raping a girl of Pakistani origin in Canterbury. The report also said that Haider cried after being arrested, and during interrogation, he declared himself innocent.

Haider Ali’s playing career

The young Pakistan batter made his international debut in 2020 against England at Manchester. He went through a solid form at the start of his career, but was out of the team after losing touch in the later years. Haider has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 35 T20Is. He has also played Under-19 World Cup for Pakistan in South Africa in 2020, in which Yashasvi Jaiswal was also part of the setup.