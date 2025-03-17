PCB Suffers Huge Loss Of Around ₹740 Crore While Hosting ICC Champions Trophy

Hyderabad: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 marked a significant moment in the history of Pakistan Cricket as the country was hosting an ICC tournament after 29 years. However, they not only produced a dismal performance but also incurred huge financial losses. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suffered an 85 % loss after spending a sum of 869 crores for playing just one fixture of the competition.

A report in the Telegraph has claimed that PCB spent about ₹58 million on upgrading each of the three venues - Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi. The amount was 50 percent more than their allotted budget. In addition, they also spent $40 million on event preparations. However, the board received only $6 million in return as hosting fee and change from ticket sales and sponsorships. This has resulted in the board incurring a loss of about $85 million.

Notably, Mohammed Rizwan and co. played only one game at their home. They played the fixture against New Zealand at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore. Their match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out, and the team played their match against India in Dubai.

The report further claims that the financial loss has also impacted the player heavily as their match fees in the national T20 championship - domestic T20 tournament was reduced by 90 percent. The cricketers who were once accommodated in five-star hotels now have to reside in budget accommodation while the administrators are drawing millions in salaries.

Pakistan endured a poor campaign in the tournament, not winning a single game. They lost two fixtures, while one was washed out.