PCB Says Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025 Not Acceptable

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday that it will not accept the Hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. The PCB has requested that the ICC refrain from discussing other options during Friday’s board meeting.

The ICC has scheduled a virtual meeting of its executive members to address the scheduling issues surrounding this prestigious event, following India's refusal to send its team across the border.

"I can confirm that PCB has a few hours back told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is not acceptable to them,” a source told PTI.

The PCB has firmly opposed the hybrid model and advised the ICC to explore alternative options for staging the Champions Trophy. The Pakistan board asserted that a hybrid model would result in preferential treatment for India.

"I can confirm initially the PCB had looked at the possibility of a Hybrid model on the condition that if India can’t play in Pakistan, then in future there would be Hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031 (ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh) as Pakistan would not go and play in India," the source said.

Another source confirmed that the PCB has reminded the ICC to clarify whether the BCCI submitted a written letter from their government indicating that clearance was not granted for the Indian team to play in Pakistan.

"Under ICC regulations if any team says its government is not allowing it to play in another nation on whatever grounds that board has to submit their government’s directives in writing which we have not seen so far," the source said.

He stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recognized the contribution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian market to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) income generation. However, he reminded the ICC that according to data from recent global events, Pakistan also played a significant role in generating revenue through their matches against India. He added that the ICC has not yet confirmed the timing of the virtual meeting.