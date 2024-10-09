Pakistan Cricket Board Denies Reports Of Champions Trophy 2025 Final Shifting Out

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially denied reports of the Champions Trophy 2025 final being shifted out of Pakistan.

Pakistan will be hosting eight nations for the the ICC Champions Trophy next year in February-March which is retunring after a seven-year hiatus and they have already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

However, BCCI are are yet to confirm whether they will travel to Pakistan or not due to the political reasons between the neighbouring countries. Commenting on the issue, a British newspaper recently reported that final of the tournament could well be relocated from Lahore to Dubai.

The PCB spokesperson came in front and denied all reports, mentioning that they remain steadfast in hosting the entire tournament successfully in Pakistan. "Despite the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, the PCB remains steadfast in its stance to ensure a successful and uninterrupted tournament. There is absolutely no truth to the reports suggesting that the Champions Trophy final could be moved outside Pakistan," a PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying by DunyaNews.

Further speaking ahead, the spokesperson also added that preparations are on track for the smooth conduct of the tournament. "We are working diligently to ensure that all preparations for the tournament are on track, and we are confident that Pakistan will be able to host a memorable event,” he added.

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla addressed India's potential participation in the upcoming tournament in Pakistan, stating that we are only waiting for the approval of the Indian government.”