Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Set To Replace Jay Shah As Asian Cricket Council President

Lahore (Pakistan): Pakistan Cricket Board's incumbent chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to become the next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year as per its rotation policy.

The matter of the president's post was discussed at a recent ACC meeting with Naqvi in line to become the next head. When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term, a source said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the incumbent ACC president, having got one-year extension in January this year for a third consecutive term. When Shah steps down the PCB chief will take over, the source added.

The ACC has recently awarded the hosting rights of the Asia Cup 2025 to India as the tournament will be held in T20 format and the 2027 edition in ODI format to Bangladesh.