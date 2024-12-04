ETV Bharat / sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From Tests As Pakistan Announce All Formats Squad For South Africa Tour

Lahore (Pakistan): Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been excluded from the Pakistan's Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour, starting from December 10 to January 7, 2024. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squads for the highly anticipated South Africa tour where they will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who missed the two Tests against England at home, returned to the Test set up for the Australia tour. But now once again, he has not been picked in the Test squad though he will be part of white-ball matches. "Him not participating in Test series is a part of his workload management so that he is in his best fitness and form for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025," said PCB in their statement.

The right-arm pacer Mohammad Abbas has replaced Afridi in the squad. Abbas last played in Jamaica in August 2021. Abbas has taken 90 wickets in 25 Tests and had a stellar Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, claiming 31 wickets in five matches. Pacer Naseem Shah has also been selected for the Tests and ODIs. Shah is also returning to the squad after missing the last two Tests against England. Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has also been named in the Test side after claiming 15 wickets for Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ last month. Mir Hamza forms the fourth-men pacer attack.

However, off-spinner Sajid Khan has missed out on selection despite his 19 wickets against England. "After taking into consideration the Centurion and Newlands conditions as well as South Africa as the opposition, the selectors have opted for only one specialist spinner in Noman Ali," said the statement. Ali also had a brilliant series against England where he took 20 wickets in two Tests and has 67 wickets in 17 Tests.

On the other hand, former skipper Babar Azam has been included in all three squads along with white-ball team captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, southpaw opener Saim Ayub and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha.

After his heroics in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, Sufyan Moqim has earned the selector's nod for the first time in ODIs. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken eight wickets in two T20Is, including five wickets for three runs in the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

The T20I squad will depart for South Africa on Friday, December 6, after Thursday’s third T20I against Zimbabwe, while the ODI and Test players will depart for Johannesburg on 13 December. Pakistan men’s red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie will also arrive in Johannesburg on 13 December to supervise the pre-Test series camp.

Pakistan squads for South Africa tour:

Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha