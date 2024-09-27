Watch: Pakistan Chess Team’s Indian Flag Gesture During Chess Olympiad Goes Viral

Hyderabad: The Chess Olympiad 2024 witnessed a heartwarming gesture between India and Pakistan amidst strained diplomatic relationships between the two. The members of the Pakistan team were seen posing with the Indian flag for the post-tournament photo session. The incident took place after the conclusion of the competition in Budapest, Hungary.

The clip became viral on the internet and sports enthusiasts from both sides of the border reacted on it. The video doing rounds on the Internet has started a discussion around how chess can be a metaphor for building peaceful relations between the two countries. While some users criticized the Pakistan team, others praised them for their heartwarming gesture.

Pakistan’s Performance in Chess Olympiad

During the tournament, two Pakistani players earned international titles. Momin Fayzan secured the Candidate Master (CM) title in the open section with a score of 6.5 out of 11 while 11-year-old Aayat Asmi earned eligibility for the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) title with a score of 5 out of 10. The process of awarding both the titles will be completed after the necessary formalities.

India’s performance in Chess Olympiad

The men’s team outplayed Slovenia in the final round to lift the silverware. D Gukesh shone in the tournament helping India win 10 out of 11 rounds by winning 21 out of 22 possible points. The women's team beat Azerbaijan in the final round to emerge triumphant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the players after their triumph and praised their performance in the tournament.