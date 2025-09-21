New Drama In Dubai! Pakistan Cancel Press Conference Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Fixture Against India
The Pakistan cricket team cancelled their press conference ahead of the Asia Cup clash against India on Sunday.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The drama around the India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup seems to have no end, and Pakistan pulled out another controversial move on Saturday. The two teams are set to square off against each other in the Super 4 match on Sunday, September 21. Ahead of the match against India, Pakistan cancelled their press conference against India, similar to what they did before the group stage match against the UAE.
The team management also hired sports psychologist Dr Raheel Kareem to boost the morale of the Pakistan players ahead of the key contest against India. The Men in Green suffered a defeat by seven wickets against the Indian side in the group stage.
According to the media reports, Pakistan didn't want to face the questions around the handshake row during the India-Pakistan match in the press conference.
Pakistan cancel their pre-match press conference ahead of India match.#indvspak2025 #NoHandshake— Anuj Singh Chandel (@AnujSingh3009) September 20, 2025
India have been flawless in their campaign so far in the tournament, winning all the matches in the group stage. Pakistan suffered their solitary defeat against India in the group stages.
Controversy after India-Pakistan group stage match
The whole fiasco stemmed when Suryakumar and Co. didn’t shake hands with the Pakistan team after the match. Also, India captain Suryakumar refused to shake hands with opposition captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss.
In the aftermath of the match, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) against match referee Andy Pycroft for not taking action against the Indian team. Further, they threatened to boycott the competition if their demands weren’t met. The team delayed the start of the match against the UAE by an hour after a meeting with Pycroft.
The off-field drama has added to the pressure on the Pakistan side to perform, as they are coming into the match with defeats in their last six matches against India. Notably, Andy Pycroft will once again officiate in the match between the arch-rivals in today’s match.