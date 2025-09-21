ETV Bharat / sports

New Drama In Dubai! Pakistan Cancel Press Conference Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Fixture Against India

Hyderabad: The drama around the India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup seems to have no end, and Pakistan pulled out another controversial move on Saturday. The two teams are set to square off against each other in the Super 4 match on Sunday, September 21. Ahead of the match against India, Pakistan cancelled their press conference against India, similar to what they did before the group stage match against the UAE.

The team management also hired sports psychologist Dr Raheel Kareem to boost the morale of the Pakistan players ahead of the key contest against India. The Men in Green suffered a defeat by seven wickets against the Indian side in the group stage.

According to the media reports, Pakistan didn't want to face the questions around the handshake row during the India-Pakistan match in the press conference.