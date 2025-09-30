ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Introduces Three New Faces As They Announce Squad For South Africa Test Series

Hyderabad: Pakistan has announced an 18-member squad for the two-Test series against South Africa as part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, starting on October 12. Shan Masood will lead the team in the series, while three new players have also been included in the squad.

The three new players include Asif Afridi, a left-arm spinner, Faisal Akram, a wrist spinner, and Rohel Nazir, a wicketkeeper-batsman. Senior players Babar and Rizwan have also been included in the squad.

Babar and Rizwan were picked in the squad

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, while the second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from October 20 to 24. The Test series will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs from October 28 to November 8, for which the teams will be announced later.

This is the first Test series between South Africa, the defending champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, and Pakistan in this cycle. Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of the Pakistani Test team, while Mike Hesson is the head coach of the limited-overs team.