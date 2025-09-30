Pakistan Introduces Three New Faces As They Announce Squad For South Africa Test Series
The Pakistan cricket team has been announced for the home Test series against South Africa.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan has announced an 18-member squad for the two-Test series against South Africa as part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, starting on October 12. Shan Masood will lead the team in the series, while three new players have also been included in the squad.
The three new players include Asif Afridi, a left-arm spinner, Faisal Akram, a wrist spinner, and Rohel Nazir, a wicketkeeper-batsman. Senior players Babar and Rizwan have also been included in the squad.
The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, while the second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from October 20 to 24. The Test series will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs from October 28 to November 8, for which the teams will be announced later.
This is the first Test series between South Africa, the defending champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, and Pakistan in this cycle. Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of the Pakistani Test team, while Mike Hesson is the head coach of the limited-overs team.
Shan Masood will continue to captain Pakistan in Test matches, while Rizwan will take over wicketkeeping duties. Babar's return strengthens the middle order, while key bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed are also included in the squad. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are expected to open the innings, while Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha will strengthen the batting depth.
The inclusion of Asif Afridi and Faisal Akram will strengthen Pakistan's spin bowling against South Africa, while Rohel Nazir will provide an additional wicketkeeping option.
Pakistan team for the South Africa series
Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.