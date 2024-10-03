PAK vs SL Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to kick off on October 3 with Pakistan and Sri Lanka set to draw swords in the second match of the tournament. Initially, the tournament was scheduled to be hosted in Bangladesh but the venue was shifted due to the ongoing civil war in the country. UAE will now host the tournament but Bangladesh will be known as the host nation.
Pakistan lost both of their matches in the warm-ups against Scotland and Bangladesh. Their form will be a cause of concern going into the match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won both of their matches beating Bangladesh and Scotland.
PAK-W vs SL-W Head-to-Head Record
Both the teams have played against each other in 20 matches so far. Pakistan have won 10 matches while Sri Lanka defeated the opposition nine wickets. One match ended in no result.
All ready to go for Group A to commence!— ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2024
Who will claim opening day #T20WorldCup points?
Preview 👉 https://t.co/aFXgfW0H39#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/JWSpEGIEaf
Squads
Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Sana Fatima (c), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab and Syeda Aroob Shah.
Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshita Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Inoka Ranaweera.
When is Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women happening?
The second match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be on Thursday, October 3, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where is Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women happening?
The second match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Where to watch the Live telecast of Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women?
The Live telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will be on the Star Sports Network
Where to watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?
The Live stream of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup fixture will be shown on Disney+ Hotstar platform.