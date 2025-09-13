ETV Bharat / sports

Dominant Pakistan Crush Oman By 93 Runs In Asia Cup

Dubai: Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris struck a fluent half-century to guide Pakistan to an emphatic 93-run win over minnows Oman in a Group A Asia Cup match here on Friday. Opting to bat, Pakistan rode on Haris' 63 off 43 balls to score 160 for seven. In reply, Oman had a disastrous start as they lost skipper Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem early to be bundled out for 67 in 16.4 overs.

While Jatinder was cleaned up by off-spinner Saim Ayub with a carrom-ball, Kaleem was caught leg before wicket by Ayub. Hamad Mirza used his long handle to great effect to pick up some boundaries and sixes but Mohammad Nadeem fell to left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, caught by Abrar Ahmed in what was a soft dismissal. Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals, the next to depart was Sufyan Mehmood, caught by Hasan Nawaz as the batter went for a slogsweep only to hand easy catch to deep mid-wicket.

Earlier opting to bat, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub (0) in the second delivery of the match, caught in plumb in front of the wicket by Shah Faisal. Ayub went for the review but it was ruled out by the third umpire. Thereafter, Haris (66 off 43 balls) and Sahibzada Farhan (29 off 29) steadied the ship with a 85-run partnership for the second wicket.

In the 10th over, Haris clobbered Sufyan Mehmood over deep mid-wicket for a six to bring up his fifty. While Haris' fifty ensured a solid start for Pakistan, Farhan struggled for timing at the other end. Farhan didn't last long as he was caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem (3/31) in the 11th over.