Tri-Nation Series Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: One of the most loved tournaments, the tri-series which is hardly played worldwide due to the slowly diminishing number of ODIs and 50-over assignments is back with Champions Trophy 2025 hosts, Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand are all set to take on each other.

Three teams battling their heart out for a week or so to compete in the final and secure the trophy, kept the spirit of the ODI format alive before the commercialisation of T20 cricket. It is evident with the number of ODIs played by the Test-playing nations last year, before an ICC event. So, this tri-series also takes bang before the ICC Champions Trophy and at those very venues in Pakistan, Lahore and Karachi.

Pakistan, probably the most in-form team with three overseas series wins in a row and the team with the highest number of 50-over matches in recent times will host New Zealand and Proteas in a short - 4 match tournament ahead of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand, under their new white-ball captain Mitchell Santner recently did well against Sri Lanka in the three ODIs at home while South Africa lost to Pakistan and now has a depleted squad with several of their key players, especially batters being involved in the SA20 final in the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickleton.