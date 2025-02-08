Tri-Nation Series Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: One of the most loved tournaments, the tri-series which is hardly played worldwide due to the slowly diminishing number of ODIs and 50-over assignments is back with Champions Trophy 2025 hosts, Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand are all set to take on each other.
Three teams battling their heart out for a week or so to compete in the final and secure the trophy, kept the spirit of the ODI format alive before the commercialisation of T20 cricket. It is evident with the number of ODIs played by the Test-playing nations last year, before an ICC event. So, this tri-series also takes bang before the ICC Champions Trophy and at those very venues in Pakistan, Lahore and Karachi.
Pakistan, probably the most in-form team with three overseas series wins in a row and the team with the highest number of 50-over matches in recent times will host New Zealand and Proteas in a short - 4 match tournament ahead of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.
New Zealand, under their new white-ball captain Mitchell Santner recently did well against Sri Lanka in the three ODIs at home while South Africa lost to Pakistan and now has a depleted squad with several of their key players, especially batters being involved in the SA20 final in the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickleton.
Pakistan will begin the competition as favourites because of the familiarity with the conditions, recent winning streak and importantly several players in form. With three back-to-back series, they have nearly found the balance, but how will they adjust their combination with no Saim Ayub will be interesting to see. Ayub has been replaced by Fakhar Zaman who was sidelined after his social media post in support of former skipper Babar Azam.
New Zealand have most of their Champions Trophy squad available and will hope that Kane Williamson can fire from the word go while Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell replicate their 2023 ODI World Cup performances. It should be a good series, with South African players being back from hopefully the second game onwards.
Squads:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Match Of Tri-Nation Series Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa ODI Tri Series will be telecast on the Sony Sports network.