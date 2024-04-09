PAK vs NZ | Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim Make Comeback as Pakistan Announce Squad For T20I Series

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Pakistan have named 17-member squad for NZ series which marks return of Amir.

Pakistan have announced their team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and it marks the return of two key players in the fold. Mohammad Amir returns to the squad after a gap of four years while Imad Wasim also makes the cut into the fold.

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Babar Azam is back in the leadership role and will lead the side in the series. Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have been included in the national side after reversing their decision to retire from the sport to make themselves available for the T20 World Cup 2024. Amir has returned to the team after four years. Haris Rauf failed to make the cut as he is yet to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered during the Pakistan Super League.

Reflecting on the selection of the team, Pakistan Selection Committee member and senior team manager Wahab Riaz said that they trust Amir and Wasim’s match-winning abilities.

"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form. Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives," Riaz said in an official statement released by PCB.

Pakistan have also revamped their coaching staff for the series, with former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood appointed as head coach for the series. He will be assisted by Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach) and Saeed Ajmal (spin-bowling coach) while Wahaz Riaz will work in the capacity of the team manager. The five-match series will be played between 18 April and 27 April and the series opener will be played in Rawalpindi.

