PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final: When, Where & How To Watch Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs New Zealand Match?

Hyderabad: After registering their highest-ever run chase in ODI cricket, Pakistan is all set to take on unbeaten New Zealand in the final of the ODI Tri-Series ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
New Zealand stormed into the summit clash after two comprehensive victories over hosts Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and South Africa at Karachi National Stadium.
The VGO TEL Mobile presents @ABLpk Tri-Nation Series 2025 will have a winner tomorrow! ©️🏆— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 13, 2025
🇵🇰🆚🇳🇿
🗓️ 14 February, 2025
🏟️ National Bank Stadium, Karachi
⏰ 2:00 PM PKT
🎟️ Get your tickets at https://t.co/r1Y5gXriiG#3Nations1Trophy | #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/p5G3AH6irL
On the other hand, Pakistan, who lost the tournament opener to the Kiwis, bounced back with a stunning win over South Africa as they chased down the 352-run target with an over spare in the innings, thanks to captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha's 260-run partnership. Pakistan would love to give a sweet memory to their fans ahead to the Champions Trophy, winning the all-important final in front of their home crowd.
Captain's assemble for the ODI Tri-Series Final! 🏆— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 14, 2025
Watch play LIVE in NZ from 10pm via the Sports Central Official YouTube channel 📺 LIVE scoring at https://t.co/3YsfR1Y3Sm or the NZC app 📲 #3Nations1Trophy pic.twitter.com/jRtevudEAb
As both Pakistan and New Zealand prepare to square off against each other in the ODI tri-series final, here's all you need to know about when, where and how to watch the PAK vs NZ ODI live in India.
Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series Final Live Streaming, Telecast Info
When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match be played?
PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final Date: The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match will take place on Friday, February 14.
Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match be played?
PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final Venue: The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match will take place at the National Stadium, Karachi.
At what time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match start?
PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final Timings: The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Timing). For viewers in Pakistan, the match will start at 2:00 PM Local Time.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match in India?
PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final Live Streaming: The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India. Additionally, the PAK vs NZ ODI tri-series final will also be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match in India?
PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final Live Telecast: The live telecast for the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final Of Tri-Series Squads
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Usman Khan
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson