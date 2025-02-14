ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final: When, Where & How To Watch Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs New Zealand Match?

PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final: When, Where & How To Watch Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs New Zealand Match? ( AP )

Hyderabad: After registering their highest-ever run chase in ODI cricket, Pakistan is all set to take on unbeaten New Zealand in the final of the ODI Tri-Series ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand stormed into the summit clash after two comprehensive victories over hosts Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and South Africa at Karachi National Stadium.

On the other hand, Pakistan, who lost the tournament opener to the Kiwis, bounced back with a stunning win over South Africa as they chased down the 352-run target with an over spare in the innings, thanks to captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha's 260-run partnership. Pakistan would love to give a sweet memory to their fans ahead to the Champions Trophy, winning the all-important final in front of their home crowd.

As both Pakistan and New Zealand prepare to square off against each other in the ODI tri-series final, here's all you need to know about when, where and how to watch the PAK vs NZ ODI live in India.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Tri-Series Final Live Streaming, Telecast Info

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match be played?

PAK vs NZ ODI Tri-Series Final Date: The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final match will take place on Friday, February 14.