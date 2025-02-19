ICC Champions Trophy | PAK vs NZ Live Streaming; Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming For Free?

Karachi: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start on Wednesday, February 19 with New Zealand taking on Pakistan in the series opener. It will be a historic moment for Pakistan as they will host an ICC event after 28 years. The team is coming from a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa where they lost to New Zealand in the final by five wickets.
The Mohammed Rizwan-led side preferred Abrar Ahmed as the sole specialist spinner in the playing XI in the recently concluded tri-series, which is likely to be their strategy in the Champions Trophy as well. The team batted aggressively in the tournament, which worked very well for them. Mohammed Rizwan's recent form favours him, but the form of the bowling unit might be an issue of concern for the Pakistani side.
A mouth-watering match-up on the opening day of the #ChampionsTrophy 🔥— ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2025

New Zealand on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence as they recently won the tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa. However, the team has suffered blows ahead of the tournament in the form of injuries to Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears. Rachin Ravindra's face injury was hit on his head while fielding in the tri-series so his availability is yet to be confirmed. On the pitches in Karachi, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner might play a key role for the team.
Pitch Report
Karachi has been a high-scoring venue, with a first-innings average of 289. In the recent tri-series, two extremely contrasting fixtures were played at the venue. In one match, Pakistan chased down a target of 353 but was bundled out for 242 in the final. Thus, the surface is expected to produce a balanced contest.
Babar Azam is cool, calm and collected ahead of Pakistan's home #ChampionsTrophy tilt 😎 🇵🇰
— ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2025
There is no distinct advantage for the team winning the toss. In the last eight matches, four have been won by teams batting first, while four have been won by teams bowling first.
Head to head
Both the teams have locked horns against each other in 118 matches with Pakistan winning 61 of them. New Zealand won 53 matches while three ended with no results. One match ended in a tie.
Here we go! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign starts tonight against the hosts Pakistan in Karachi.
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 19, 2025
Both teams have played against each other in the Champions Trophy on three occasions - 2000, 2006 and 2009. New Zealand won the first fixture with a margin of four wickets in Nairobi. Kenya, won the second match by 51 runs in Mohali, India and emerged triumphant in the third match by five wickets in Johannesburg, South Africa.
NZ vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details
When is the New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match?
New Zealand will be up against Pakistan in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday, February 19 from 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match?
The fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand will be televised on Star Sports Network
Where to watch the live stream of the New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match?
The live streaming of the match between New Zealand vs Pakistan will be available on JioHotstar.