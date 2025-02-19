ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Champions Trophy | PAK vs NZ Live Streaming; Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming For Free?

Karachi: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start on Wednesday, February 19 with New Zealand taking on Pakistan in the series opener. It will be a historic moment for Pakistan as they will host an ICC event after 28 years. The team is coming from a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa where they lost to New Zealand in the final by five wickets.

The Mohammed Rizwan-led side preferred Abrar Ahmed as the sole specialist spinner in the playing XI in the recently concluded tri-series, which is likely to be their strategy in the Champions Trophy as well. The team batted aggressively in the tournament, which worked very well for them. Mohammed Rizwan's recent form favours him, but the form of the bowling unit might be an issue of concern for the Pakistani side.

New Zealand on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence as they recently won the tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa. However, the team has suffered blows ahead of the tournament in the form of injuries to Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears. Rachin Ravindra's face injury was hit on his head while fielding in the tri-series so his availability is yet to be confirmed. On the pitches in Karachi, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner might play a key role for the team.

Pitch Report

Karachi has been a high-scoring venue, with a first-innings average of 289. In the recent tri-series, two extremely contrasting fixtures were played at the venue. In one match, Pakistan chased down a target of 353 but was bundled out for 242 in the final. Thus, the surface is expected to produce a balanced contest.

There is no distinct advantage for the team winning the toss. In the last eight matches, four have been won by teams batting first, while four have been won by teams bowling first.