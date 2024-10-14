PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Returns To Test Cricket As England Announce Their Squad

Hyderabad: Skipper Ben Stokes has returned to England’s red-ball side for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan. England have announced their playing XI for the second Test of the three-match Test series. The England all-rounder missed the last four Tests for England which includes an entire series against Sri Lanka and the first match of the ongoing series.

Stokes was rested for the first fixture of the series but he played his part by bringing drinks for his team. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed the playing XI on Monday saying that the skipper had completely recovered from the hamstring tear which had kept him away from the action. Matthew Pots has also earned a place on the team while Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes are rested for the match.

The squad marks the return of the Potts for the first time since Lord’s Test against Sri Lanka at the end of August.

"England Men have confirmed their XI for the second Test against Pakistan, which is set to commence on Tuesday in Multan. Seamers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes are rested,” the official statement read.

"England Captain Ben Stokes returns after missing the last four Test matches. He has fully recovered from a hamstring tear, which has kept him on the sidelines since early August. Durham seamer Matt Potts returns to the side for the first time since the Lord’s Test against Sri Lanka at the end of August.”

Pakistan have made some big changes in their squad for the rest of the series by dropping the trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

England’s playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.