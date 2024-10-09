ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Harry Brook Surpasses Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar's Record

Brook displayed his power-hitting prowess in the wee hours of the Day 3 play, smashing 141 runs off just 173 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six, striking at 81.50. Notably, this was his fourth hundred off six innings in Pakistan and it was enough to place him alongside the elite company of former India allrounder Mohinder Amarnath and Sri Lanka's batting legend Aravinda de Silva (17 innings), who also have four tons in the country. However, Amarnath (18 innings) and de Silva have taken more innings to register four centuries than Brook.

Harry Brook achieved this milestone in record time as he became the first batter to score a hundred in four consecutive Tests on Pakistan soil, the first three coming in England's previous visit to the Asian country. Ten other instances where 3 consecutive hundreds were scored in three Tests in Pakistan.

The Yorkshireman forged a massive 243-run partnership for the fourth wicket with former England captain and the country's leading run-getter in Tests Joe Root. This 243-run stand is the highest partnership for England for any wickets on Pakistan soil, bettering 233 runs added by Zak Crawley and Ben Ducket for the first wicket at Rawalpindi in 2022. This is also the highest 4th wicket partnership for England against Pakistan surpassing 233 runs added by Alastair Cook and Paul Collingwood at Lord's in 2006.

Brook and Root's centuries and the fruitful contributions from the southpaw batter Ben Duckket and opener Zak Crawley powered England to reach closer to Pakistan's mammoth first innings total of 556 runs. Both Root and Brook are unbeaten and looking solid with England strongly placed in the game with only 64 runs behind the hosts first innings score.

England amassed a total of 396 runs on the third day of the Multan Test which is the third most runs by a team in a day's play of the Test match in Pakistan. Notably, the Three Lions also hold the record for scoring the most runs in a day of the Test match, having amassed 506 runs in Rawalpindi.