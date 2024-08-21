ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Twitter Reacts As Shan Masood Boils In Anger After Being Dismissed In Controversial Manner

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Pakistan captain Shan Masood was seen irked by a controversial ruling by the third umpire in the first Test of a two-match series against Bangladesh. Masood was quite furious after the incident and was also seen explaining the situation to the coaching staff in the dugout.

Shan Masood was dismissed on 6 runs (AP)

Hyderabad: The first day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh saw a controversial moment unfolding as Shan Masood was seen expressing his outrage over the umpire’s decision.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto invited the Pakistani side to bat first. The hosts failed to get a good start as the duo of Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud delivered a lethal spell for the visitors. The Pakistan openers got dismissed early in the innings as Abdullah Shafique ended up editing a delivery in the gully region while Masood was adjudged LBW which caused the batter to get angry.

Hasan Mahmud bowled a back-of-length delivery around the off-stump to the left-handed batter which nipped back into the batter. The batter tried to play a front foot defence but the ball sneaked in the gap between bat and pads. The fielding immediately appealed for caught behind the wicket but the on-field umpire ruled him to be not out. Pakistan then challenged the decision and it went upstairs.

As the Ultra-edge loaded, the Snickometer showed a spike as the ball whizzed past the inside edge of the bat. Therefore, he ruled the batter to be out. The decision caused Masood to get upset and he fought with the on-field umpires - Richard Kettleborough and Adrian Holdstock. He has to walk back to the pavilion eventually but the frustration was quite visible on his face. Even after walking back to the dugout in an animated manner, he was seen explaining his situation to the coaching staff.

Social media users reacted to the incident and expressed themselves after the controversial sequence of events.

