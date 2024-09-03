Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Visitors Script Historic Whitewash Over Pakistan; Becomes Second Team To Record Clean Sweep In Pakistan

Rawalpindi: Bangladesh fought against the odds in the second Test after being in a troublesome position on Tuesday and won the Test series against Pakistan. The visitors inked a historic whitewash as it was their first Test series win over the hosts. Bangladesh were reeling at 26/6 in the opening innings of the match and no one would have expected them to bounce back in the manner they did. The team won the second Test and triumphed in the series by 2-0.

The opening day of the second Test played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was washed out due to rain. When the play started on the second day of the fixture, Bangladesh invited the host team to bat first. Courtesy of Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s five-wicket haul Pakistan were bundled out on 274 in the first innings. However, Bangladesh were reduced to 26/6 soon Litton Das and Mehidy saved the day with a crucial partnership.

In the second innings, Bangladesh bowlers troubled Pakistan batters once again wrapping the innings on a total of 172. Chasing a low total, Bangladesh’s victory looked uncertain at a point when they were losing wickets in succession. But, the duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh seal the deal and register a series win by 2-0.

It was the fourth-ever series whitewash for the Bangla Tigers and the first against Pakistan. This was also the second sweep on away soil for Bangladesh. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team also became the second side to ink a clean sweep in the Test series in Pakistan after England beat the hosts in 2022 by 3-0.