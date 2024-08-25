ETV Bharat / sports

Bangladesh Registers Historic Win; Records First-ever Test Victory Over Pakistan

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Bangladesh outplayed Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series by 10 wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh script victory with five wickets across two innings while Mushfiqur Rahim played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 191 runs.

Bangladesh Cricket Team

Rawalpindi: Bangladesh registered a historic win in the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan by 10 wickets chasing a target of 30 runs in the second innings with ease. It was Bangladesh’s maiden victory over Pakistan in Test cricket.

Earlier, Bangladesh locked horns with Pakistan on 13 occasions in the red-ball cricket and lost 12 fixtures out of them. One match ended in a draw. However, a stellar performance from the Bangladesh spin unit changed that record as Bangla Tigers beat the Pakistani side by 10 wickets on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. Pakistan were reduced 16/3 soon but a partnership between Saud Shakeel (141) and Mohammed Rizwan (171 Not Out) helped the team stage a recovery. The team posted 448/6 before declaring the innings. Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud picked a couple of wickets each while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan.

In response, Bangladesh amassed a total of 565 courtesy of 191-run knock from the Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mominul Haque contributed with half-centuries while Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan taking three wickets to his name. Bangladesh took a lead of 117 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan was bundled out on 146 in the second innings providing an easy target as Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked four wickets for Bangladesh. The visitors then chased the target of 30 runs with ease without losing any wickets and Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the series.

