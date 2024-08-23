WATCH: Mohammed Rizwan Throws His Bat Towards Babar Azam After Missing Out On Double Century

Rawalpindi: Pakistan are up against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series and the first fixture saw a moment between Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam which was adored by the fans on social media.

Rizwan played a magnificent knock of unbeaten 171 runs which helped Pakistan recover after being on the verge of an innings collapse in the first innings. His stay at the crease helped Pakistan post 448/6, with captain Shan Masood declaring the innings. Rizwan’s partnership with Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan stage a recovery from 16/3.

While walking back to the pavilion, Rizwan shared a heartwarming gesture with teammate Babar Azam. The wicketkeeper-batter tossed his bat towards Babar and the duo shared a laugh as the latter caught the bat.

The Pakistan players gathered around the boundary line to applaud the prolific effort from the right-handed batter and witnessed the playful moment between both players. The video went viral on the social media platform and the netizens hailed the heartwarming gesture between the two.

Rizwan smacked 11 boundaries and three sixes and stitched a partnership of 240 runs with Saud which helped the Pakistani side to recover from a crisis. The declaration from the Pakistan skipper raised many eyebrows on social media with users opining that Pakistan should have let Rizwan complete his double century.

Saud Shakeel played a knock of 141 runs while Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud picked a couple of wickets each.