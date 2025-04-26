How The Pahalgam Terror Attack Can Impact Sporting Ties Between India And Pakistan?

The ties between India and Pakistan have taken a hit after the Pahalgam terror attack and sport has also been impacted by the recent development. Governments from both sides have taken some measures, and that indicates that the sporting ties between the two nations are likely to be affected as well.

India’s stance on playing against Pakistan in ICC tournaments

The recent speculations have suggested that we might see ICC tournaments without the India-Pakistan fixture in the future. Both teams are supposed to play in three ICC events together. According to media reports, BCCI had requested ICC not to group them with Pakistan in the ICC events.

However, the scenario will complicate the situation for the ICC as well as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Even if they place both teams in different groups, the India-Pakistan match takes place in the knockouts if both teams advance in the tournament. Also, broadcasters will play an important role in the decision as these matches bring a huge chunk of the audience.

According to media reports, ACC have sold media rights for four seasons of the Asia Cup at a value of 170 Million Dollars. Each edition will have at least two India-Pakistan matches

Tournaments where India and Pakistan will feature

The Women’s World Cup will be played this year in September and October in India. Pakistan have qualified for the same, but they will not travel to India and will play their matches on a neutral venue according to the. Both teams will also participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup, and it will be interesting to see how the ICC executes the groupings for the tournament.

How Pakistan hockey team play in the country without Visas?

Pakistan’s hockey team has always toured India. They travelled to India twice in December 2021 - once for the Junior World Cup and other for the Asian Champions Trophy. This year, the Asia Cup will be held in Rajgir in Bihar. The eight-team competition will act as a qualifier for the 2026 hockey World Cup.

However, as the visas of the Pakistani nationals in India are revoked, Pakistan’s participation in the tournament becomes uncertain.