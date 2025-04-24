Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Declines Neeraj Chopra's Invitation

Hyderabad: Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has rejected India's Neeraj Chopra's invite for the NC Classic javelin event scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on May 24. Nadeem, a good friend of Neeraj on and off the field, explicitly said that he wouldn't be taking part in the event, citing that the dates clash with his training for the Asian Athletics Championship.

A total of 26 civilians died, including a few foreigners, after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, making it one of the most horrific incidents since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike.

However, the reigning Olympic champion, Arshad, stated that he is thankful to Neeraj for inviting him to the contest. The 28-year-old Pakistani asserted that he will leave for the Asian Athletics Championship on 22nd May, which will be held in Gumi, Korea from May 27 to 31. The defending Olympic champion claimed that he has been training hard for the Athletics Championship and wants to compete in the competition.

“The (NC) Classic event is from 20th May (May 24), whereas I am scheduled to leave for Korea on 22nd May for the Asian Athletics Championship,” said Nadeem as quoted by PTI.

Neeraj, on Monday, disclosed that he sent an invite to his close friend from the neighbourhood country. He also mentioned that the Pakistan star told him he would get back to him after a discussion with his coach.

"I have sent an invitation to Arshad, and he said he will get back to me after discussing with his coach. As of now, he is yet to confirm participation," Chopra told reporters in a virtual media interaction on Monday.