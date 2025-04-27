Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Women’s Cricket Team Wear Black Armband For ODI Against Sri Lanka

Colombo: Members of the Indian women’s cricket team paid tribute to the victims of the recently occurred deadly terror attack in Pahalgam by wearing black armbands for the opening fixture of the ODI triangular series in Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

The Women in Blue’s step came after the Indian Premier League witnessed the same practice as the players wore black armbands during the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Mumbai Indians game on Wednesday, as well as Saturday’s washed-out game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

Recently, Terrorists opened fire in the Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam which resulting in 26 individuals which including most of the tourists, being killed. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has taken responsibility for the attack.

India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets

Bowling first, India bundled out the opposition on a paltry total of 147. Hasini Perera scored 30 runs during his stay at the crease, and Kavisha Dilhari scored 25 runs. Sneh Rana picked three wickets for the Indian side while Deepti Sharma and Nallapureddy Charani scalped a couple of wickets.

It was an easy task for India to chase a total of 148, and they hunted it down with the loss of only one wicket. Pratika Rawak scored an unbeaten 50 runs from 62 deliveries while Smriti Mandhana (43) and Harleen Deol (48 Not Out) chipped in with their knocks.

With the win, India kicked off their campaign in the tri-series involving India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.