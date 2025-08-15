Padma Shri Stolen From Swimmer Bula Chowdhury's House; She Breaks Down

Hooghly: Twenty-one years ago, Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize was stolen from Santiniketan. The medal has not been found even today. Now, former international and long-distance swimmer Bula Chowdhury's Padma Shri has been stolen. The medal was stolen from her house in Hind Motor, Hooghly.

Bula is mentally disturbed by the news of the medal theft. "Whatever else is stolen..., please return the medal - the honour that I have earned in the water," a sobbing Bula said.

"I have earned the medals with a lot of hard work. All those medals have been stolen; you and your police could not protect them. There is no trust in the police anymore. A girl from West Bengal has received the Padma Shri, the Arjuna Award, and the Tenzing Norgay Award. This is the pride of Bengal," she said.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that I was the pride of the country. Mamata Banerjee should have taken responsibility for these medals. I don’t need to know what else was stolen from me. Give me back my medals," she said.

Bula's husband Sanjib Chakraborty, rued that this was the third burglary attempt at the same house. "We have come here after getting the news. Bula is also with me. Theft took place at this earlier too. The Police are probing the matter," Chakraborty told ETV Bharat.

Padma Shri stolen from 'Beautiful House'

Bula's house is in the Debaipukur area of Hind Motor and is known as 'Beautiful House'. Chowdhury currently lives in the Kasba area of Kolkata. She occasionally visits Hind Motor house. All her awards, pictures of various swimming achievements, and many pictures taken with various people were displayed there. But on Friday morning, it was seen that most of Bula Chowdhury's medals were missing from the broken showcase of that house.

After receiving the news of the theft, Bula quickly reached Hind Motor. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arnab Biswas of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate said that several medals that looked like gold were stolen.

"The miscreants stole them, thinking they were gold. A complaint has been filed with the Uttarpara Police Station. The police are investigating the matter," said Biswas.

How it came to light?

Bula was supposed to come to Hind Motor house from Kolkata in the next few days. That's why her brother, Dolan Chowdhury, came to clean the house. That's when the theft came to light.

Dolan said, "My sister lives in Kolkata. She comes here sometimes and was supposed to come in a few days. That's why I came to clean it. Then I saw that everything, including all the medals, had been stolen."

He said that this house had been robbed twice before. Earlier, the police used to guard it but it has stopped since four years.

It is alleged that in addition to the Padma Shri medal, the President's Award, several other gold and silver medals, and several awards received from abroad have been lost. The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is also missing. Apart from this, all the more valuable things in different rooms of the house have also been stolen. The bathroom sink tap has also been removed.

Bula elder brother Milan Chowdhury said, "One of my brothers used to look after me. He did not come because he was admitted to the hospital. Today, my younger brother came to clean it. When he came home, he found that the collapsible gate of the back door had been broken and everything had been stolen. The most valuable thing, the Padma Shri award and other medals, had been stolen. The entire house had been vacated and gone. It had been stolen twice before, and there was also a police guard. But since the police officers changed, that too was removed."