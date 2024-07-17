ETV Bharat / sports

Pacer Mark Wood Replaces James Anderson In England Playing XI For Second Test Against West Indies

By PTI

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

England have called back their trump card Mark Wood in the squad and he straightaway made it to the playing XI following the legendary James Anderson's retirement from Test Cricket. England must be eyeing to seal the series with the win in the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Mark Wood (IANS)

Nottingham (England): England has made one change for the second test against the West Indies by bringing in pacer Mark Wood for the retired James Anderson. The second match of the three-test series starts Thursday at Trent Bridge.

The 41-year-old Anderson is staying with the team this summer as a fast bowling mentor. The most prolific fast bowler in test history, with 704 wickets, bowed out of international cricket by helping England complete a win by an innings and 114 runs over the West Indies at Lord's on Friday.

Dillon Pennington had been in contention on his home ground, following hot on the heels of fellow newcomer Gus Atkinson's remarkable 12-wicket haul last week, but Wood has got the nod after being added to the squad at the weekend.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

